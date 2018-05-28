Menu
Emergency Services, Ambulance, QAS, Photo Bev Lacey / The Chronicle
Breaking

Three hospitalised after car rolls on CQ highway

Shayla Bulloch
by
28th May 2018 7:27 AM

THREE people have been injured in a serious car roll-over on the Capricorn Highway early this morning.

Queensland Ambulance Service report crews were called to a single-vehicle crash around 5km east of Duaringa around 3.30am.

A spokesperson from QAS said four people were involved in the crash with a teenager among those injured.

A 17-year-old boy was taken to Rockhampton Hospital with a fractured clavicle and spinal precautions.

A 24-year-old female was treated for shoulder pain and a female child was transported as a precaution with no injuries.

The fourth occupant of the vehicle, a male, was treated on scene for a head laceration but did not require transport to hospital.　

Department of Transport and Main Roads issued a notice advising motorists of the crash on the Central Queensland highway around 3.40am before declaring it clear around 5am.　

More to come.　

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

