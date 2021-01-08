Three hospitalised after crash on Cap Coast

CRASH: Emergency services are responding to a two vehicle collision north of Yeppoon.

Two vehicles collided nose-to-tail on the Capricorn Coast north of Yeppoon on Friday afternoon.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Farnborough Rd and Browns Ln around 3.15pm.

Early reports suggested the crash site was 500m away from the roundabout headed towards to Capricorn Resort

Police, fire and ambulance are at the scene.

Three people were treated by QAS for minor injuries before being transported to Capricorn Coast Hospital.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.