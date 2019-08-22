Menu

One person who was on the plane said there was a "one hour and 20 minute delay".
Three hospitalised after Jetstar plane leaks fumes

by Emily Halloran
22nd Aug 2019 8:39 AM | Updated: 10:20 AM
THREE people have been hospitalised after fumes leaked from a plane at Gold Coast Airport last night.

Paramedics were called to the airport, located off Eastern Avenue, about 6.40pm.

It is understood after a flight landed from Sydney, staff smelt an "unusual smell in part of the cabin".

"The flight from Jetstar landed (on) the Gold Coast with a gas small and fire rescue was waiting for us," they said.

A Jetstar spokesman said the flight "landed normally" and engineers inspected the aircraft.

"A couple of our cabin crew members reported feeling unwell," he said.

"And as a precaution the captain asked a paramedic meet the aircraft on arrival."

Three people were transported to Robina Hospital, all in stable conditions.

One of them, a woman in her 30s, was left with minor throat irritation.

The Jetstar spokesman said the staff were released from hospital a few hours after the incident. 

Police and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services told the Bulletin they did not attend.

