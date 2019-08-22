Three hospitalised after Jetstar plane leaks fumes
THREE people have been hospitalised after fumes leaked from a plane at Gold Coast Airport last night.
Paramedics were called to the airport, located off Eastern Avenue, about 6.40pm.
It is understood after a flight landed from Sydney, staff smelt an "unusual smell in part of the cabin".
One person who was on the plane said there was a "one hour and 20 minute delay".
"The flight from Jetstar landed (on) the Gold Coast with a gas small and fire rescue was waiting for us," they said.
A Jetstar spokesman said the flight "landed normally" and engineers inspected the aircraft.
"A couple of our cabin crew members reported feeling unwell," he said.
"And as a precaution the captain asked a paramedic meet the aircraft on arrival."
Three people were transported to Robina Hospital, all in stable conditions.
One of them, a woman in her 30s, was left with minor throat irritation.
The Jetstar spokesman said the staff were released from hospital a few hours after the incident.
Police and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services told the Bulletin they did not attend.