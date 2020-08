Paramedics were called to a crash in Gracemere last night.

THREE people were involved in a car crash in Gracemere last night.

Paramedics were called to a two-vehicle crash site on Johnson Road and Lucas Street at 9pm.

Three patients, two in their late teens and one in his or her 20s, were taken to Rockhampton Hospital.

They all sustained non-life threatening injuries.