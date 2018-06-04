UPDATE 11.45am: THREE people were taken to hospital this morning with several injuries after a truck and car collided in western Central Queensland.

A spokesperson from Queensland Ambulance Service said three people were taken to Winton Hospital after a car rolled when it hit a truck around 4.56am.

A male in his 20s was trapped in the car with leg injuries before crews got to the scene. A woman in her 30s was able to get out of the car on her own and suffered a wrist injury.

The truck driver, a man in his 40s, sustained mild head injuries and back pain.

INITIAL STORY: PARAMEDICS are assessing a number of people injured in a severe crash where a truck and car have collided in Central-Western Queensland.

All patients are stable.

More to come.