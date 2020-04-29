Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
.
.
Breaking

Three hospitalised, one serious, after midnight crash in Rocky

Jack Evans
29th Apr 2020 7:44 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Police, fire and ambulance crews were called to the scene of a crashed Toyota Camry into a tree in West Rockhampton just before midnight last night.

A Queensland Police spokesman said there were three people in the vehicle, two exited on their own volition and another required further medical attention when police arrived at 11.40pm.

A Spokeswoman from Queensland Ambulance Services said three people were transported to hospital.

One male was transported in a serious condition with bad chest injuries

Another male in his 20s was taken to hospital with spinal precautions complaining of rib and shoulder injuries while the third occupant in their 20s only suffered minor injuries.

Two Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews responded shortly after but were not required to remove the remaining occupant.

There were reports from residents on social media of a car driving erratically in the area minutes earlier.

crash rockhampton queensland ambulance services queensland fire and emergency services qfes queensland police services toyota camry
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Parents would ‘sell souls’ to keep their child

        premium_icon Parents would ‘sell souls’ to keep their child

        News Neurosurgeons say 10-year-old CQ boy could die after Easter accident leaves him in an induced coma

        Council faces huge budget deficit from COVID-19 fallout

        premium_icon Council faces huge budget deficit from COVID-19 fallout

        News A special council meeting was held on Tuesday for the matter

        Two women hospitalised in Emerald crash

        premium_icon Two women hospitalised in Emerald crash

        News The crash took place on the highway near the airport.

        • 29th Apr 2020 7:24 AM