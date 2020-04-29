Three hospitalised, one serious, after midnight crash in Rocky

Police, fire and ambulance crews were called to the scene of a crashed Toyota Camry into a tree in West Rockhampton just before midnight last night.

A Queensland Police spokesman said there were three people in the vehicle, two exited on their own volition and another required further medical attention when police arrived at 11.40pm.

A Spokeswoman from Queensland Ambulance Services said three people were transported to hospital.

One male was transported in a serious condition with bad chest injuries

Another male in his 20s was taken to hospital with spinal precautions complaining of rib and shoulder injuries while the third occupant in their 20s only suffered minor injuries.

Two Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews responded shortly after but were not required to remove the remaining occupant.

There were reports from residents on social media of a car driving erratically in the area minutes earlier.