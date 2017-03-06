Three in hospital after horror alleged home invasion

Two men have been charged following an alleged home invasion overnight.

THREE people are recovering in Rockhampton Hospital this morning following a horror alleged home invasion overnight.

A Queensland Police spokesperson confirmed police were called to a block of units on Elphinstone St, Berserker following an alleged home invasion and assault at 9.40pm.

"A number of people entered a home on Elphinstone St and assaulted three people,” the spokeswoman said.

"At least one person has serious injuries.”

The spokeswoman could not confirm whether any weapons were used in the incident.

The person suffering serious injuries is understood to be a 28-year-old man who lives at the home.

A 23-year-old woman and 33-year-old woman, who also live at the home, were injured and transported to Rockhampton Hospital.

The alleged offenders fled the scene before police arrived however the dog squad was called in to track them and they were located, arrested and charged.

A 20-year-old Norman Gardens man will appear in Rockhampton Magistrates Court this morning charged with burglary and commit indictable offence and obstruct police.

A 22-year-old Rockhampton man has been charged with enter with intent, commit indictable offence and assault occasioning bodily harm. He will also appear in Rockhampton Magistrates Court this morning.