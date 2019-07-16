Three injured in fatal crash

UPDATE: A MAN has died and two others are injured following a car incident in Nine Mile.

Three people were travelling in the car on Malchi Nine Mile Rd when it crashed into a tree at about 3.30pm yesterday.

One man was pronounced dead on scene and another man in his 20s is fighting for life.

He was trapped in the vehicle for more than an hour before being transported to Rockhampton Hospital via helicopter with head, abdominal and chest injuries.

A female in her mid teens who was also in the car is in a stable condition with no serious injuries.

She was transported to hospital via ambulance.

UPDATE: TWO people are being transferred to hospital after a crash in Nine Mile.

A male patient is being transported via helicopter with critical injuries to his head, abdominal and chest injuries.

A female has been transported via ambulance with no serious injuries.

A third person is in a critical condition.

UPDATE: EMERGENCY services are working to free at least one person trapped in a car.

The man in his 20s became trapped when the vehicle he was travelling in crashed into a tree on Malchi Nine Mile Rd.

He has critical head, abdominal and chest injuries.

A female in her mid teens who was also in the car is in a stable condition with no serious injuries.

A third patient is in a critical condition.

The rescue helicopter is on scene.

EARLIER: TWO people have critical injuries following a single vehicle crash in Nine Mile.

Three people were travelling in the car on Malchi Nine Mile Rd when it crashed into a tree at about 3.30pm.

Paramedics are at the scene and a rescue helicopter is on its way.