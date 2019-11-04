Menu
Three cabin crew were injured on a Qantas flight today. Picture: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images
News

Three injured in ‘scary’ Qantas flight

by Stephanie Bedo
4th Nov 2019 6:20 PM

Passengers have spoken of a "scary" mid-air turbulence incident that left three cabin crew members injured.

The staff received head or neck injuries when the flight from Beijing to Sydney jolted suddenly, causing others to fly from their seats.

Flight QF108 landed about 2pm today and was met by paramedics at Sydney International Airport where two members were treated at the scene and a third was taken to hospital as a precaution.

The injuries occurred during strong turbulence about six hours into the 11-hour flight, with the staff reportedly hitting their heads on the overheard baggage compartments.

The crew didn't have a chance to sit down and put on seatbelts because the turbulence came on suddenly.

No passengers were injured but some were reportedly flung from their seats.

Many were asleep when the incident jolted them awake.

Passengers told 10 News there was a lot of screaming, with food and cutlery strewn all over the floor.

"Well I was fast asleep and then all of a sudden I was flying through the air," said one woman.

Another said it was "quite scary".

"A lady passenger beside me hit the side of the overhead lockers and she actually broke a piece of plastic off," said one man.

