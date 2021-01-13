Three key Rockets players to watch at Qld U18 champs

The Rockhampton Rockets, pictured playing at the CQJBC carnival, are playing in boys Division 1 at this week’s state under-18 championships.

The Rockhampton Rockets, pictured playing at the CQJBC carnival, are playing in boys Division 1 at this week’s state under-18 championships.

The Rockhampton Rockets are in good form heading into the Basketball Queensland under-18 state championships, which start today on the Gold Coast.

The talented outfit is in boys Division 1, and in a pool alongside powerhouses Brisbane Capitals Gold and Southern Districts Spartans.

The Rockhampton Cyclones are competing in girls Division 2 and the Rockhampton Jets in boys Division 3/4.

The championships at Carrara’s Gold Coast Leisure and Sports Complex run until Sunday and The Morning Bulletin is livestreaming the action.

Basketball fans can watch every game on the venue’s showcourt - court seven in hall one - on this website.

Watch Day 1 action here

Three players who will be key to the Rockets’ prospects are:

Power forward Mitchell Kuhl: An experienced campaigner, Kuhl leads the team’s defensive unit. His height and athleticism make him an imposing force on court and he determinedly protects the rim.

Mitchell Kuhl. Picture: Jody Grayson

Point guard Ben Tweedy: A Queensland North representative, Tweedy is the court general. He brilliantly marshals his teammates, keeping team on task, and leads by example. His scoring ability is sure to be a feature of this week’s tournament.

Ben Tweedy

Shooting guard Solomon Watene: Energetic and enthusiastic, Watene has the X-factor. He is instrumental in helping the team maintain its on-court intensity and is the player who can break a game open with a spark of brilliance.

Solomon Watene.

Rockets coach Jordana Brady said her players were excited and “ready to go”.

“They’ve worked really hard and are keen to hit the floor,” she said.

“They’ve built into some really good form and I think they’re really well prepared.

“We didn’t fight as hard as we did to make Division 1 to not give it a red-hot go. We’ll be prepared for whatever we face.

“They’re a really good group of kids who love to play for each other. They’re competitive - they always fight for every win and they’re happy to take on that fight.”

Brady said the players challenged themselves to get better every week and that culminated in their clean sweep in the third and final CQJBC carnival in December, which earned them their place in Division 1 at this week’s championships.

More stories

Cyclones coach ‘looking for effort’ at Qld U18 champs

Top talents to watch at Basketball Qld State Champs