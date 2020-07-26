Teens assaulted and robbed under shopping centre

Police are at the scene.

UPDATE 2.30PM: INVESTIGATIONS are ongoing after two teenagers were robbed at an incident at Stockland Rockhampton this afternoon.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said two young teenagers were sitting at the bus stop under the shopping centre with their bikes, when a group of other juveniles approached them.

One of the juveniles stole at least one of the bikes and rode off on it, after throwing rocks at the teenagers.

She said one of the rocks hit the victim's phone, causing damage.

No one has been arrested.

BREAKING 12.50PM: POLICE and ambulance crews are responding to reports of an assault and robbery at Stockland Rockhampton.

Initial reports suggest three juveniles have been assaulted and had property stolen near the taxi rank under Stockland, near Kmart.

Their injuries are unknown.