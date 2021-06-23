Menu
Three killed in two crashes just 2km apart on Bruce Hwy

by Staff writers
23rd Jun 2021 6:21 AM | Updated: 7:17 AM
Three people have died, and several others have been injured following two separate crashes in Far North Queensland overnight.

About 6.30pm a truck and Mitsubishi Lancer collided head-on on the Bruce Hwy near Barrett Road at Mutarnee, just north of Townsville.

Emergency services at the scene of a horrific crash on the Bruce Highway near Mutarnee on Tuesday night. Picture: Craig Warhurst.
The driver of the Lancer, a 27-year-old Bambaroo man, died at the scene. The truck driver, a 60-year-old Beenleigh man, was seriously injured and taken to hospital.

Almost three hours later and about 2km north, a Toyota LandCruiser crashed into a stationary Mazda 3, causing that vehicle to crash into a Mitsubishi Lancer, which in turn hit another 4WD.

The driver of the Mazda 3, a 26-year-old Bushland Beach woman, died at the scene.

Originally published as Three killed in two crashes just 2km apart on Bruce Hwy

