Three killed in two crashes just 2km apart on Bruce Hwy

Three people have died, and several others have been injured following two separate crashes in Far North Queensland overnight.

About 6.30pm a truck and Mitsubishi Lancer collided head-on on the Bruce Hwy near Barrett Road at Mutarnee, just north of Townsville.

Emergency services at the scene of a horrific crash on the Bruce Highway near Mutarnee on Tuesday night. Picture: Craig Warhurst.

The driver of the Lancer, a 27-year-old Bambaroo man, died at the scene. The truck driver, a 60-year-old Beenleigh man, was seriously injured and taken to hospital.

Almost three hours later and about 2km north, a Toyota LandCruiser crashed into a stationary Mazda 3, causing that vehicle to crash into a Mitsubishi Lancer, which in turn hit another 4WD.

The driver of the Mazda 3, a 26-year-old Bushland Beach woman, died at the scene.

