Three major Yeppoon projects out to tender for construction

THREE construction projects are in the tender process at Yeppoon, creating a boost for trades in the region.

From a gym, car wash and two food and drink outlets, various trades are required.

Proposed designs for the new building which will house Snap Fitness.

Keppel Bay Plaza ‘Top Lot’ Retail Development

The development was lodged with Livingstone Shire Council in September and is now in the decision assessment stage.

Keppel Bay Plaza plans to expand with a separate building to house Snap Fitness.

This would see the gym move from inside the centre to a bigger 500 sqm space with a 100 sqm shop.

The site is a vacant block, adjoining the shopping centre.

TENDER DETAILS

- Demolition of existing site

- Development of building for a gym operator and speciality tenancy

- All earthworks, civil and stormwater drainage works and construction of new pedestrian crossing

- Budget $1m – $1.5m

- Tender closes on December 9

Renders of the Hungry Jacks proposed to be built at the Capricorn Coast Homemakers Centre.

Hungry Jacks and Gus’ Coffee Yeppoon

Plans were lodged for the Hungry Jacks, Gus’ Coffee, service station and Bunnings at the Capricorn Coast Homemakers Centre in late 2019 with Gibb Group as the developers.

Gus’ Coffee would have a gross floor area of 128 sqm with drive-thru coffee and internal dining facilities.

It would be the fourth store for the Rockhampton homegrown company.

Hungry Jacks would be 260 sqm, with a drive-thru and 42 seats for inside dining.

All shops at the centre are expected to be opened in the second quarter of 2021, joining Reece Plumbing which has already opened.

Gus's Coffee will be built on the right hand side, with a drive-thru at the rear.

TENDER DETAILS

- Construction of two separate buildings

- Trades include preliminaries, architectural, civil works, structural, services, civil and external works

- De Luca Corporation, Hutchinson Builders, Lanskey Constructions has tendered for the project

- Budget $3 – $4m.

Plans for a car wash with vacuum and dog wash facilities off Yeppoon Rd near the hospital.

Yeppoon car wash facility

To be located on Erskine Crt, Hidden Valley, near KFC and the Capricorn Coast Hospital on the Rockhampton Yeppoon Rd.

The development was approved by council in January this year and has approval until 2026.

The site is a vacant block of land with a car wash, vacuum area, and dog wash.

TENDER DETAILS

- Architectural, plumber, electrical and structural services are needed

- Tender from Hutchinson Builders closed this month

- Budget $750,000 – $1m