Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Generic photographs of cannabis plants / marijuana / dope / weed / drugs / addiction / abuse.
Generic photographs of cannabis plants / marijuana / dope / weed / drugs / addiction / abuse.
Crime

Three marijuana plants growing under man’s clothesline

Kerri-Anne Mesner
13th Aug 2020 10:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THREE marijuana plants growing under a clothesline in North Rockhampton were for pain relief.

Brendon Smith Layton-Smith, 34, pleaded guilty on August 10 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count each of producing a dangerous drug, possessing a dangerous drug, possession of pipes and fail to take caution storing a needle.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Peter Rumford said police attended a Richardson Rd address for an unrelated matter when they found the plants under the clothesline.

He said Layton-Smith told police they were his and he cultivated them for personal use.

Snr Constable Rumford said police also found eight marijuana seeds and a handmade water pipe in the bedroom, with a capped syringe in a bag.

Defence lawyer Stephanie Nicholas said her client, who was a tiler by trade, had several hairline fractures in his spine and heel, and had dyslexia and ADHD.

She said he was using marijuana for pain relief and his normal medications were not working.

Ms Nicholas said Layton-Smith was now working with medical practitioners to find other pain relief options.

The court heard the plants were about 30cm tall.

Layton-Smith was fined $1200 and convictions were recorded.

marijuana rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Yet another NRL coach sacked

    Yet another NRL coach sacked
    • 13th Aug 2020 10:05 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Step into the Hearing Australia bus and celebrate sound

        Premium Content Step into the Hearing Australia bus and celebrate sound

        News Free hearing checks available at Berserker, Norman Gardens, North Rockhampton, Taranganba and Yeppoon begin August 24.

        • 13th Aug 2020 9:00 AM
        COURT: 36 people facing Yeppoon Magistrates Court today

        Premium Content COURT: 36 people facing Yeppoon Magistrates Court today

        Crime See the full list of people appearing in Yeppoon Magistrates Court today.

        • 13th Aug 2020 9:00 AM
        COURT: 69 people facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

        Premium Content COURT: 69 people facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

        Crime See the full list of people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today.

        • 13th Aug 2020 9:00 AM
        MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

        Premium Content MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

        News Catch up on the biggest stories from the last 24 hours.