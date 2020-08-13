Three marijuana plants growing under man’s clothesline

THREE marijuana plants growing under a clothesline in North Rockhampton were for pain relief.

Brendon Smith Layton-Smith, 34, pleaded guilty on August 10 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count each of producing a dangerous drug, possessing a dangerous drug, possession of pipes and fail to take caution storing a needle.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Peter Rumford said police attended a Richardson Rd address for an unrelated matter when they found the plants under the clothesline.

He said Layton-Smith told police they were his and he cultivated them for personal use.

Snr Constable Rumford said police also found eight marijuana seeds and a handmade water pipe in the bedroom, with a capped syringe in a bag.

Defence lawyer Stephanie Nicholas said her client, who was a tiler by trade, had several hairline fractures in his spine and heel, and had dyslexia and ADHD.

She said he was using marijuana for pain relief and his normal medications were not working.

Ms Nicholas said Layton-Smith was now working with medical practitioners to find other pain relief options.

The court heard the plants were about 30cm tall.

Layton-Smith was fined $1200 and convictions were recorded.