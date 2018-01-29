Menu
Three men accused of home invasion

Generic Rockhampton Court. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin
Generic Rockhampton Court. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin Chris Ison ROK270716ccourt3
Kerri-Anne Mesner
by

THREE men accused of a home invasion have such poor English speaking abilities, their lawyers have had to adjourn their cases until they can find an interpreter to understand them.

Jeptin Arulnesan, Sasikaruna Balachandran and Vijitharan Viyakaraththinam have each been charged with two counts of assault occasioning bodily harm while armed or in the company of others, one of common assault and one of entering a dwelling with intent to commit an indictable offence for an alleged home invasion in Beak St, Koongal on December 2, 2017 about 10.20pm.

Their legal representatives - Brian McGowran for Balachandran, Scheryn Aspinall-Clarke for Viyakaraththinam and Samantha Legrady for Arulnesan - appeared in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on January 22 on behalf of their clients.

The court heard Balachandran and Viyakaraththinam were both held in custody after the alleged offence while Arulnesan was granted bail and appeared in court.

Ms Aspinall-Clarke said she had tried to talk with her client with an interpreter via telephone conference but the interpreter had trouble understanding her client.

She said she was hoping a visit to the prison and with an interpreter on the phone during discussions with her client would enable her to get directions from her client.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke said he wondered how the three men managed in day-to-day life in Australia not being able to speak English.

All three accused are due to appear in court on February 5.

