Three men busted with drugs locked out police in raid

Codey Lee Ray, 21, was in court for drug charges yesterday. Facebook

THEY spotted police, so they slammed the door, locked it and refused to answer when the officers knocked, leaving the officers only one option to gain access.

Three men faced Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday for drug related charges after police executed a search warrant on a Fitzroy St unit on August 31.

Police prosecutor Clancy Fox told the court when police arrived at the unit at 8.35am, they spotted Zachary Alexander Philp and Codey Lee Ray talking at the front door.

He said the pair, after spotting the police, slammed the door shut and did not answer the door when the officers knocked.

"The police officers had to use force to gain entry,” Mr Fox said.

Inside, police officers found Philp, Ray and Joshua Steven Kelly in the lounge room with drugs and utensils.

Ray, whose name is on the rental lease for the unit, told police Philp and Kelly were staying with him.

Mr Fox said police found that hard to believe as it was a one-bedroom unit.

Therefore, police charged Ray for allowing Philp and Kelly to use his home for criminal activities.

Ray, 21, also had one count of possessing cannabis, one of possessing a pipe and one of possessing scales used in the commission of a crime.

Kelly, 22, was charged for possessing a pipe for which he was fined $450 and a conviction was recorded.

Philp, 19, pleaded guilty to one count of possessing cannabis and one of possessing a pipe.

Ray's defence lawyer Grant Cagney said Ray was serving probation and had now been directed to undergo drug counselling by probation officers.

Magistrate Cameron Press ordered he serve another 12-month probation order, plus 100 hours of community service in one year.

Philp's defence lawyer, Zoe Craven, said Philp had two children living with other relatives while he was on Youth Allowance and working for his benefit three days a week at the Rockhampton Golf Course.

She said he was on probation at the time of the offence and probation officers have now set up drug counselling for Philp.

Mr Press sentenced Philp to another nine-month probation order, with no conviction recorded.