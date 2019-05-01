Three men charged after armed robbery at Rockhampton tavern

Two separate licensed premisses were robbed by armed men in the early hours of Monday morning.

THREE men in their 20s have been charged after they allegedly robbed a Rockhampton tavern while armed with knives.

It has been alleged the men, from the Gladstone area, entered Bartletts Tavern on Kent Street on Tuesday, April 30 and demanded money from staff around 5am.

All three men, who were wearing black face masks as well as white, red and grey hooded jumpers, escaped the premises with an unknown amount of cash and two till trays in a white van, allegedly stolen earlier in the morning.

Police will also allege that around 5.20am the three men set the white van on fire on Park St in Park Avenue and fled the scene.

On Saturday a 26-year-old West Gladstone man, a 23-year-old West Gladstone man and a 27-year-old Calliope man were charged with one count each of armed robbery in company, break and enter, unlawful use of a motor vehicle and arson of a motor vehicle.

Rockhampton Armed Robberies: Two separate armed robberies happen in south Rockhampton overnight. The Allenstown Hotel was robbed by one man, armed with a tyre iron and Bartletts Tavern was robbed by three men armed with kitchen knives.

The 26-year-old West Gladstone man has also been charged with one count each of stealing, disqualified driving, evade police and possession of drug utensil.

He was also charged with two counts of possession of dangerous drugs, cannabis and methylamphetamine.

All three men will appear in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday, May 5.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP1900837844