Three men shot by accident trigger safety reminder

A man accidentally shot himself in the foot chasing a fox from a chicken coup on a property north of Toowoomba.

A RECENT spate of accidental shooting incidents which left three men with injuries has prompted a reminder to firearm owners about appropriate safety measures around guns.

Three men injured in three separate accidental shooting incidents have been reported in 10 days, with each reporting various injuries as a result.

The most serious injuries reported were for a man who was shot in the abdomen by a friend on a hunting trip near Dalby on January 12.

He was airlifted to a Brisbane Hospital and was recovering, but police said he was lucky to have survived the ordeal.

Another man aged in his 40s was taken to Charleville Hospital with a gunshot to his upper leg on Saturday night after an incident at an Adavale Rd property.

The latest incident on Monday saw Brock Kennett, 25, taken to Toowoomba Hospital with a foot injury after his finger slipped on the trigger.

He shot himself with a .22 calibre rifle chasing a fox from his property's chicken coop east of Goombungee.

Country Patrol Group Inspector Danny Shaw said it was critical anyone using a firearm did so safely and with due regard to the weapon's power.

"Always treat a firearm as if it is loaded," Insp. Shaw said. "There are quite a few (safety measures) which we might consider to be common sense, but unfortunately people don't always apply those rules.

"The vast majority of people do do the right thing.

"Particularly around storage (of weapons) which is so important, because you don't want people who aren't licensed or trained in their safe use to be accessing firearms."

None of the reported shooting incidents are being treated as suspicious or malicious.

"No-one has died as a result of an accidental discharge of a firearm," he said in relation to the recent reported incidents.

"But consequences can be anywhere from small to catastrophic. Incorrect gun use can be a recipe for disaster."

