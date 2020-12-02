Menu
Allan Houston was killed on New Year's Eve 2018 in an incident at Saraji Mine near Dysart.
Crime

Three-month adjournment for CQ mine death case

Janessa Ekert
2nd Dec 2020 5:00 PM
THE case against BMA Coal Operations and one of its executives over the death of a dozer operator, who drowned in a pool of mud at Saraji mine, has been adjourned for more than three months.

Gracemere father Allan Houston died almost two years ago on December 31, 2018 when his dozer rolled 18 metres off an embankment.

December 31, 2018: Allan Houston was fatally injured when his bulldozer turned over at BMA’s Saraji Open Cut Coal Mine, near Moranbah.
The vehicle came to rest upside down in a pool of mud and water. The 49 year old was found in the cabin with his seatbelt fastened and tragically did not survive.

Barely 12 months after the incident, the Mines Inspectorate charged the mine giant and manager of production overburden Timothy Neil Fuller with failing to discharge health and safety obligations causing death.

It is alleged no control measures were in place to minimise the serious risks and as a result Mr Houston died.

BMA's Saraji Coal Mine near Moranbah
Matters against BMA were briefly mentioned in Mackay Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

The court heard a letter had been sent on behalf of the company requesting an adjournment.

Magistrate Damien Dwyer listed the case for the same day as Mr Fuller. Matters will next be mentioned on March 23.

