Three new NBN fixed wireless towers for Central Queensland

A "TREMENDOUS win" for Central Queensland lured Minister for Regional Communications Fiona Nash to Cawarral yesterday.

Joined by Capricornia MP Michelle Landry, Senator Nash announced three NBN fixed wireless towers would be switched on in Alligator Creek Central, Marlborough and Sarina in the coming weeks.

While Senator Nash celebrated the Coalition's now two-thirds complete NBN build, the fixed wireless uptake in the region remains at 40%.

She said the fixed wireless has one of the highest rates of customer satisfaction on the NBN network, and from next year, will provide 100 megabits a second to download and 40 megabits a second to upload.

"The opportunity is there for people to connect, so it's up to the individual to go to their retail service providers and make the connection," Senator Nash said.

"This is about the success story of the infrastructure build to allow people the opportunity to connect, that's exactly what's happened in Rockhampton.

"In the electorate here for Michelle Landry, more broadly there's 4,000 people connected to fixed wireless, there's 1,000 connected to Sky Muster, by anybody's count that's been a tremendous outcome and more to come."

Ms Landry said the three towers would deliver high-speed broadband to more than 770 residents.

NBN Co yesterday announced 35,300 Rockhampton homes and businesses had access to the NBN, with the rollout now 100% complete in the area.