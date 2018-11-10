Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Firefighters on scene of a house fire in Sunshine Beach.
Firefighters on scene of a house fire in Sunshine Beach. Vicki Wood
Breaking

Three patients in Coast house fire, more on roads

Amber Hooker
by
10th Nov 2018 9:19 AM | Updated: 9:52 AM

UPDATE 10AM: A TELEVISION is believed to have sparked a fire in a Sunshine Beach home this morning.

Three Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews remain on scene after they were called to the single-storey brick home about 9am.

A QFES spokesman said the home has been ventilated.

The Queensland Ambulance Service, Queensland Police Service and Energex were all on site at the Challenge Court house.

Paramedics had treated three people on scene for smoke inhalation.

 

INITIAL REPORT: A HOUSE fire has broken out in a Sunshine Beach bedroom, with firefighters on scene and more responding.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said three patients are being treated for smoke inhalation at the Challenge Court address.

Two firefighters are in breathing apparatus and others are in action on the hose reel to battle the blaze.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said multiple crews are on their way after receiving the call about 9am.

The fire comes as emergency services also respond to a mult-vehicle crash southbound on the Bruce Hwy near the Yandina-Coolum Rd exit.

Firefighters are also cutting a patient free from the wreckage of a separate single-vehicle crash in Tinbeerwah.  

car crash editors picks firefighters house fire qas qps smoke inhalation
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Rocky mechanic wins 2018 Best in Business Award

    premium_icon Rocky mechanic wins 2018 Best in Business Award

    News The awards attracted 459 nominations with thousands of votes received from the community

    Anglers say government mismanagement behind shark attacks

    premium_icon Anglers say government mismanagement behind shark attacks

    Environment Fishermen say the state government is culling the wrong species

    Ring Road is the 'glue' holding economic growth together

    premium_icon Ring Road is the 'glue' holding economic growth together

    Crime The jigsaw pieces are finally falling into place for Rockhampton

    Young cheerleader missed after tragic end to health battle

    premium_icon Young cheerleader missed after tragic end to health battle

    Community Sophie dreamed of being in the Olympics, but her life was cut short

    Local Partners