Capricorn Correctional Centre.
Capricorn Correctional Centre.
Three patients require attention after prison assault

Jack Evans
Frazer Pearce
by and
19th Jul 2019 12:18 PM | Updated: 12:26 PM
12.05pm. Multiple ambulances are heading to the Capricornia Correctional Centre near Rockhampton after three people were injured during a fracas.

Initial reports from the scene indicate three patients with one suffering from fractured jaw, another with a suspected fractured eye socket and another who is in a state of semi consciousness.

The incident happened about 11.50am.

All are located in the prison's medical centre. It's not known if they are inmates or staff.

More to follow.

