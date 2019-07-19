Three patients require attention after prison assault

12.05pm. Multiple ambulances are heading to the Capricornia Correctional Centre near Rockhampton after three people were injured during a fracas.

Initial reports from the scene indicate three patients with one suffering from fractured jaw, another with a suspected fractured eye socket and another who is in a state of semi consciousness.

The incident happened about 11.50am.

All are located in the prison's medical centre. It's not known if they are inmates or staff.

