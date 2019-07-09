Three people charged over the armed robbery of a local pub

Police outside the Allenstown Hotel following reports of an alleged violent armed robbery.

Jann Houley

THREE people have been charged over the alleged violent armed robbery of a pub at Allenstown yesterday which left two people in hospital.

Police allege a man armed with a firearm entered the Allenstown Hotel, on Upper Dawson Rd, shortly before 4.30pm followed by another man and woman.

Once inside it is alleged the armed man demanded money from a staff member, who complied, and handed over a sum of cash.

The trio then walked into the sports bar area where it is alleged they assaulted another employee and patron before fleeing.

A 67-year-old man and 22-year-old man were taken to the Rockhampton Base Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening facial injuries.

A short time later, police arrested two men and a woman in Oswald Street.

The men, 32 and 34, and a 35-year-old woman have been charged with grievous bodily harm, armed robbery, enter premises with intent and stealing.

All three are expected to appear in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court this morning.

