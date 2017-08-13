Three people escape from fire, but CQ home destroyed

A HOME was destroyed in Woorabinda overnight when fire ripped through it.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said three people were inside the Munns Dr house when the blaze broke out, but escaped unharmed.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesperson said four crews were called to the scene from Baralaba, Moura and Blackwater at 4am.

The house was fully engulfed in flames by the time crews arrived at 5am.

The fire was under control by 6.49am but the house was destroyed.

The spokesperson said there was no danger to any other houses.