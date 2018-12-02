Three people injured after Yaamba Rd crash

2.50PM: ALL lanes closed by the earlier crash on Yaamba road have been re-opened.

2.30PM: THREE people were transported to Rockhampton Hospital after a single vehicle roll-over at Parkhurst on Sunday afternoon.

After running off the road the car hit a power pole and crashed into an embankment outside of the True Blue Motor Inn on Yaamba Rd.

A 33-year-old man was transported with cervical spine pain while two passengers, a 21-year-old male and a 19-year-old female were transported with pelvic injuries.

Single vehicle crash Yaamba Rd. Allan Reinikka ROK011218acrash3

One lane of the Bruce Highway was blocked between Stirling Dr and Olive St after the crash.

As a result of hitting the power pole, lines were down and Ergon Energy was called to turn off the power.

1.05PM: ONE lane of the Bruce Highway has been blocked following a car crash outside of the True Blue Motor Inn on Yaamba Rd.

One lane between Stirling Dr and Olive St is also currently blocked.

Single vehicle crash Yaamba Rd. Allan Reinikka ROK011218acrash6

12.55AM: EMERGENCY services are responding to traffic crash outside the True Blue Motor Inn on Yaamba Rd in Parkhurst.

Initial reports suggest one car has driven into an embankment and struck a power pole, with three patients on scene.

One male in his 30s have been extricated from the vehicle and one female is in shock.

As a result of the impact with the power pole some wires are down.

Ergon Energy has been notified of the incident.

Police crews are on scene to assist with traffic diversion.