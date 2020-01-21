Menu
Triple fatality
Three people killed in horror crash as car left road

Matt Deans
by
21st Jan 2020 4:00 AM | Updated: 10:28 AM
THREE people have been killed in a horror crash near Bellingen early this morning that saw a vehicle leave the roadway and collide with a tree.

The SUV was travelling eastbound on Gleniffer Rd when it struck a large roadside tree near Sunset Drive, Bellingen.

Police remain on the scene of a triple fatal near Bellingen this morning.
Coffs Clarence Police Chief Inspector Brendan Gorman said emergency services were called to the scene shortly after 2.30am.

The vehicle was found to have struck a tree. 

Chief Inspector Gorman said three people inside the car were pronounced deceased at the scene.

Three people have died in a single vehicle crash along Gleniffer Rd near Bellingen this morning.
The occupants of the vehicle are yet to be formally identified and a crash scene investigation is underway at the location.  

NSW Police, Fire and Rescue NSW, State Emergency Services crews have attended the scene, along with police crash scene investigators. 

Chief Inspector Gorman said all factors surrounding the crash were under investigation and a potential cause was unknown at this stage. 

He urged motorists to take care on local roads, after a year of tragedy in 2019 that saw 21 people killed in car accidents in the Coffs Clarence Police District. 

"It's early in the year and we are calling on all drivers to take care. A motor vehicle is a lethal weapon to all those inside and to all those around it, slow down, do not use your mobile phone, take your time, take rests don't drive if your not prepared to take full responsibility for your actions," Inspt Gorman said.

The eastbound SUV left the roadway near Sunset Ridge Drive, north-west of the Coffs Coast town of Bellingen.
"A lot of locals died in accidents last year 17 of our 21 fatalities in the Coffs Clarence Police district were local residents and again I call on locals just to take their time - don't think just because you know the road that conditions or other factors aren't going to change."

Three people have died in a single vehicle crash along Gleniffer Rd near Bellingen this morning.
