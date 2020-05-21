Three people taken to hospital after rollover in North Rocky

Paramedics were called to the scene of a single-vehicle rollover on Berserker St last night.

EMERGENCY services responded to the scene of a single-vehicle rollover in North Rockhampton last night.

At 9.31pm, paramedics were called to attend the traffic crash on Berserker St.

Three people were assessed on scene.

One woman in her 30s had upper limb, lower limb and seatbelt related injuries, a girl in her late teens had a shoulder injury and a man in his 30s suffered minor injuries.

All three people were transported to Rockhampton Hospital in stable conditions.