Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Paramedics were called to the scene of a single-vehicle rollover on Berserker St last night.
Paramedics were called to the scene of a single-vehicle rollover on Berserker St last night.
News

Three people taken to hospital after rollover in North Rocky

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
21st May 2020 7:45 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EMERGENCY services responded to the scene of a single-vehicle rollover in North Rockhampton last night.

At 9.31pm, paramedics were called to attend the traffic crash on Berserker St.

Three people were assessed on scene.

One woman in her 30s had upper limb, lower limb and seatbelt related injuries, a girl in her late teens had a shoulder injury and a man in his 30s suffered minor injuries.

All three people were transported to Rockhampton Hospital in stable conditions.

rockhampton crash single-vehicle rollover
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Aggressive political signage ruffles feathers

        premium_icon Aggressive political signage ruffles feathers

        Politics Political signage is causing quite the stir ahead of the State elections with One Nation’s Wade Rothery determined not to back down.

        Man dead after veering off rural highway, crashing into tree

        premium_icon Man dead after veering off rural highway, crashing into tree

        News The man was travelling south on the Burnett Hwy when he veered off the road and...

        'Traumatic time': Grosvenor Mine blast victim speaks out

        premium_icon 'Traumatic time': Grosvenor Mine blast victim speaks out

        News A MINER injured in this month’s Grosvenor Mine explosion says his “road to recovery...

        Violent repeat offender explodes after denied sex

        premium_icon Violent repeat offender explodes after denied sex

        News Man given prison terms seven times for domestic violence