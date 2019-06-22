Three people taken to hospital after serious crash

PARAMEDICS were called to Denison Street and Derby Street at 7.28pm last night for a serious three-vehicle crash.

It was initially reported as a head on.

Three patients were assessed at the scene.

A female in her 20s sustained chest and a suspected spinal injury, another female also in her 20s sustained abdominal injuries and a male in his 20s sustained a suspected spinal and knee injury.

All three were transported in a stable condition to Rockhampton Hospital.