Emergency services were called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on the corner of Burnett Hwy and Gavial Creek Rd.
Three people taken to hospital following crash

10th May 2019 4:25 PM
UPDATE 6pm: A QUEENSLAND Police Service (QPS) spokesman has provided an update on the scene of a two-vehicle accident which occurred this afternoon near Bouldercombe.

He believed a lane had reportedly re-opened near the scene, on the corner of Burnett Hwy and Gavial Creek Rd).

UPDATE 5.45pm: THREE people have been taken to Rockhampton Hospital after two vehicles were involved in an accident.

Two children and one adult were taken to hospital in a stable condition.

TWO vehicles have been involved in an accident on the corner of Burnett Hwy and Gavial Creek Rd this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the scene about 4pm, and are still on the scene.

An east-bound lane is blocked.

A Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) spokesman said initial reports suggested there were four occupants in the vehicles.

More to come.

