Motorbike rider critical, woman trapped in serious crash

Queensland Ambulance Service were called to the scene at Chambers Flat Road in Park Ridge just before 10am this morning. Picture: file image

Queensland Ambulance Service were called to the scene at Chambers Flat Road in Park Ridge just before 10am this morning. Picture: file image

ONE motorbike rider is in a critical condition and a woman was trapped in her car after a serious accident involving a vehicle and two motorbikes in Logan this morning.

Queensland Ambulance Service were called to the scene at Chambers Flat Road in Park Ridge just before 10am this morning.

A QAS spokesman said paramedics treated a motorcycle rider with critical injuries at the scene.

Another woman, the driver of the car, was trapped inside the vehicle but has since been freed.

Both patients were taken to hospital, the woman was taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital and the male rider was rushed to Logan Hospital.

Another woman, who was a bystander, was taken to Logan Hospital suffering from emotional distress.

Lanes were closed at the intersection of Chambers Flat Road and Isla Street in Park Ridge after the crash and were still closed at 12.10pm.

Traffic was still congested on both ways of Chambers Flat Road near School road at 12.10pm.

QLD Police have asked motorists to avoid the area if possible.