Three people uninjured in two vehicle smash

Three people have escaped a two-vehicle crash in Koongal uninjured.

Emergency services were called to the crash on the corner of Thozet Road and Dempsey Street at 10.35am on Wednesday.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said there was a small fire in one of the vehicles, which was extinguished at 10.43am.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said three people were assessed by paramedics, however, all declined transport to hospital.