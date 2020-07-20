Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Three stranded passengers were brought safely back to shore after one of their jetskis took on too much water off Noosa on Sunday. Photo: Surf Life Saving Queensland
Three stranded passengers were brought safely back to shore after one of their jetskis took on too much water off Noosa on Sunday. Photo: Surf Life Saving Queensland
News

Three rescued after jetski incident off Noosa

Ashley Carter
20th Jul 2020 7:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Three people were rescued off Noosa on Sunday after they let off flares when one of their jetskis took on too much water.

According to Surf Life Saving Queensland, the Westpac Lifesaver Rescue Helicopter was tasked by police and found two jetskis and three stranded passengers.

Twin Waters West: What we know about recommendations

Concerns stadium crowd could burst Coast's safe COVID bubble

The helicopter guided the Coast Guard to the stranded jetski for assistance, and everyone was safely returned to shore.

It came after two teenage boys were rescued from the cliffs of Point Cartwright on Saturday afternoon. One was taken to hospital with a shoulder injury and the other escaped unharmed.

Community Newsletter SignUp
jetski jetski rescue noosa coast guard surf life saving queensland
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Price revealed for motorsport precinct land

        premium_icon Price revealed for motorsport precinct land

        Property The Bouldercombe facility is in the master planning stages now

        New mountain bike trail to be longest downhill track in QLD

        premium_icon New mountain bike trail to be longest downhill track in QLD

        News The $400,000 track at First Turkey is poised to rival some of New Zealand’s best...

        Preview new Mulambin Beach park this month

        premium_icon Preview new Mulambin Beach park this month

        News Livingstone Shire Council approved the park design – now residents can have their...

        REVEALED: How much did council sell the music bowl land for?

        premium_icon REVEALED: How much did council sell the music bowl land for?

        Property A portion of the site was sold to Queensland Health for the drug rehab centre