Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey.
Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey.
Crime

Three rifles stolen adds to Rockhampton gun theft ‘trend’

Timothy Cox
11th Nov 2020 11:22 AM
THREE rifles were stolen from a Gracemere home yesterday, in what Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey today labelled "a bit of a trend".

Police are investigating the theft of three rifles from a house on Bronco Crescent - a Marlin model 1895GBL lever action 45.70 calibre rifle, a Tikka model T3X bolt action .223 calibre rifle with a steel barrel, and a Tikka model T3X bolt action 25.06 calibre rifle also with a steel barrel.

The thief is alleged to have broken into the home between 6am and 3.30pm while its occupant was at work.

He or she then took the guns, which were properly stored in a gun safe, and nothing else.

Two of the stolen rifles.
Two of the stolen rifles.

Snr Sgt Peachey said gun theft was "something we're really conscious of and trying to stamp out".

"It's concerning that any firearm [could be in] in the wrong hands of someone who's not licensed to have that," he said.

"We've seen a place broken into - we'll keep an open mind whether it was targeted specifically for those firearms, but it appears that nothing else besides those firearms were stolen."

He said the exact circumstances of the theft were being looked into and asked anybody with information to speak with police.

gun theft rockhampton police
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

