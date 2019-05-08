Three Rocky lads to get a taste of Maroons football

BRING IT ON: Luke Callanan is eager to don the Maroons guernsey later this year as one of three local players selected for Queensland. TOP LEFT: Kelly Shadlow. BOTTOM LEFT: Tom Powell.

BRING IT ON: Luke Callanan is eager to don the Maroons guernsey later this year as one of three local players selected for Queensland. TOP LEFT: Kelly Shadlow. BOTTOM LEFT: Tom Powell. JACK EVANS

RUGBY LEAGUE: Rockhampton continues to prove itself a deep talent pool as three local young guns' performances at the recent state championships were enough to woo state selectors.

Luke Callanan, from Rockhampton Grammar School, will join Tom Powell and Kelly Shadlow from The Cathedral College as honorary Maroons when they take on New South Wales as members of the Under-15 state team.

For Callanan, it has been a gruelling path of representative footy to finally get the call-up.

The 15-year-old border from Clermont has played from Rockhampton district trials to Capricornia trials and State Championships where he caught the keen eye of Maroons selectors.

When Callanan dons the state colours in August, the five-day fixture will mark the first time he has played football against New South Welshmen or any other interstate rival.

Despite the lengthy period of high-intensity, top-level football, he said playing in the Maroon guernsey was "a dream come true”.

The fear of the unknown may be common for many, but not for the young Queensland fullback and centre who is eager to test himself against the state's biggest foe.

"I expect big games and hard, challenging footy,” Callanan said.

As well as his school rep football, he also plays for Rockhampton Brothers in the local league where he plays in the same team as fellow Maroon Kelly Shadlow.

Callanan also plays in the same league as Tom Powell.

He was confident the local trio would bring "hard” Rocky-style footy into the mix for the Maroons.

"We play good hard footy, we know how to move around each other and we know what to do, and we'll work with other team members,” Callanan said.

"I went down for a Broncos development camp last year and there is a fair few boys that were at that camp in this Queensland team.''

Football is a long-term goal for the emerging talent who dreams of one day playing for the North Queensland Cowboys or Melbourne Storm.

Callanan has played in Capras development teams and has made the Central Crows team two years in a row.

NRL HOPEFULS: Kelly Shadlow, Jaiden Green, Carter White and Tom Powell attended a two-day QRL camp last week. Steph Allen

Powell and Shadlow have also been on the radar of state selectors for quite some time. They were chosen to attend a two-day QRL camp earlier this year.

Shadlow is one of seven Under 15 Brisbane Broncos development members and hopes to secure a spot in the top level side.

The trio will be heading to Mackay this week where they will compete against each other and other selections from Mackay in an inter-school rugby league carnival.