Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Three seriously hurt in stabbings overnight

by Danielle O’Neal
28th Feb 2021 10:14 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Two men have been hospitalised after they were allegedly stabbed with a knife in the Southern Downs overnight.

Police were called to a home on Alice St in Stanthorpe about 2.20am where two men had sustained serious chest and back wounds.

A crime scene was declared at the home and at another home on Wallangarra Rd where it's believed an initial altercation with another man took place.

Police arrested a 21-year-old man nearby the Wallangarra Rd home.

He has not yet been charged and is assisting police with inquiries.

The two injured men were taken to Stanthorpe Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Meanwhile in East Toowoomba, a man was taken to Toowoomba Hospital in a serious but stable condition after he was allegedly stabbed with a knife at a home about 2.18am.

Police said those involved are known to each other and investigations are ongoing.

Originally published as Three seriously hurt in stabbings overnight

editors picks qld crime

Just In

    Massive mistake Aldi is making

    Massive mistake Aldi is making
    • 28th Feb 2021 10:53 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Council moves to resolve long-standing Rocky land dispute

        Premium Content Council moves to resolve long-standing Rocky land dispute

        Council News Peter Witt claims he could be liable for somebody else’s encroachment on public land.

        Steven Bradbury stops by Rocky on lager tour

        Premium Content Steven Bradbury stops by Rocky on lager tour

        Offbeat The Olympian travelled across Central Queensland offering taste-testing...

        Woman in hospital after North Rocky crash

        Premium Content Woman in hospital after North Rocky crash

        News The crash occurred on Clifton Street and Ford Street.

        Dad busted with drug utensils with crystal residue

        Premium Content Dad busted with drug utensils with crystal residue

        Crime A former panel beater caring full-time for two of his children was busted with drug...