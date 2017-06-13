Creepy ride sure to freak everyone out at the Rocky Show

TRENT Woodall spent his childhood holidays travelling from show to show working rides with his parents.

The now 36-year-old strayed from the show scene for a while when he went to university but he caught the bug back as quick as it left.

Trent, who us currently travelling the Northern Show circuit with his own family, is convinced being slightly nomadic is in his DNA because as soon as he started back with the show circuit, he fell in love all over again.

Now the Geelong local is bringing Australia's biggest ghost train to the people of Rockhampton.

"I have a couple of kids of my own now and I thought there's no better way to escape the miserable Victorian weather than taking this ride up north and enjoy the beautiful towns of Central and Northern Queensland," he said.

"I think Rocky is a cracking place to bring it."

Rockhampton is lucky enough to be the first regional town which the three storey Spook house ride stops in.

And fittingly so, as Trent says Rocky feels like a second home to him and his family.

"That's the best part about travelling, you are sort of like a local. My mum and dad come every year and know all the places to go," he said.

"There's not many jobs where you can go to a town for two weeks, feel like a local and then move onto another town and do it all again."

The ride which is 12 metres high and 24 meters wide was built in Italy and is what Trent describes as "Disney Scary".

"We call is Disney scary; it's a bit theme park looking as it's a castle and there are actors inside but there is no blood and gore," Trent explained.

Trent Woodall has brough his ghost train "Spook" to the Rockhampton Show. Chris Ison ROK120717cshow1

"You will have younger kids go on it with mum and dad and what usually happens is they will go on it with mum and dad and they will either be laughing or crying but they parents are laughing either way.

"The parenting skills are brilliant because a 10-year-old will come out crying and mum is wetting herself laughing."

Trent said he had a really good crew working with him who knew exactly how to scare those on the ride.

"But every now and then I go in just for a laugh and have a go," he said.

"You know when you have brothers and sisters or mum and dad and you used to scare them at home? How fun was that?

"The most common thing in the world is to get a big muscular guy come on and say, this is lame not even scary and they're the ones who cry and jump the hardest."

Trent said the biggest advantage was the change of scenery which came with working different shows.

"It's a really great lifestyle, you get to be an entrepreneur and you have your family with you and you get to travel, it's never boring, never monotonous," he said.