Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Ten people are being assessed by paramedics following a near-drowning at Warana. Picture: Heidi Petith
Ten people are being assessed by paramedics following a near-drowning at Warana. Picture: Heidi Petith
Breaking

Ten people involved in shock near-drowning on Sunshine Coast

Matty Holdsworth
25th Dec 2020 2:03 PM | Updated: 2:03 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE: 1.15PM: Three people were taken to hospital after they nearly drowned at Warana on Friday morning in an incident that involved seven others.

Emergency services were called to the incident off Oceanic Dr about 11.41am and later took the three people to Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

A Queensland Ambulance Services media spokeswoman said a woman in her 40s was taken in a stable condition after ingesting water.

While a teenage girl and a school-aged girl were also taken to hospital.

The spokeswoman said seven others were assessed but uninjured.

More to come.

 

INITIAL 12PM: Paramedics are assessing 10 after they nearly drowned at Warana on Friday morning.

Authorities were called to the incident in the waters off Oceanic Dr, about 11.41am.

A Queensland Ambulance Service media spokeswoman said as of 12.15pm, all 10 people were still being assessed.

She said one of the 10 people was expected to be taken to hospital.

More to come.

post immersion queensland ambulance service legacy sunshine coast emergency warana
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Traffic lights fail in Sth Rocky creates Christmas back-up

        Premium Content Traffic lights fail in Sth Rocky creates Christmas back-up

        News Police resort to manual traffic control on busy Southside intersection

        Gracemere car “speeding and tailgating” with kids aboard

        Premium Content Gracemere car “speeding and tailgating” with kids aboard

        News Police are on the lookout for the driver of a white vehicle reported driving...

        Worker chases $800k after Central Queensland mine mishap

        Premium Content Worker chases $800k after Central Queensland mine mishap

        News The miner had to undergo a knee reconstruction after a fall at work

        VIDEO: Teen in coma after ‘intentional’ hit-and-run

        Premium Content VIDEO: Teen in coma after ‘intentional’ hit-and-run

        Crime The man was on the phone with his girlfriend as he went under the wheels.