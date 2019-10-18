Three teens arrested after Blackwater crime spree

Over the last week, several property offences are alleged to have been committed within Blackwater at the hands of teenagers.

Blackwater Police said they have been investigating a spate of offences and with the assistance of detectives and uniformed officers from Woorabinda and Rockhampton, and a number of arrests have since been made.

A 15-year-old boy, 13-year-old boy and 12-year-old boy were arrested in Rockhampton yesterday, in relation to the offences.

Blackwater Police detailed the alleged offences within Blackwater.

On October 12, police allege a dwelling on Bendee Crescent, Blackwater was broken into. Police also allege property was stolen from within the dwelling.

A 12-year-old boy was arrested and charged with burglary and commit indictable offence in relation to this matter.

On Monday, police allege a home on Yellowwood Street, Blackwater was unlawfully entered. It is further alleged that property was stolen from within the dwelling.

A 12-year-old boy was arrested and charged with burglary and commit indictable offence in relation to this matter.

A 13-year-old boy was also arrested and charged with burglary and commit indictable offence in relation to this matter.

Police allege goods were stolen from a business on Railway Street, that same Monday.

A 12-year-old boy and a 13-year-old boy were arrested and charged with Unauthorised dealing with shop goods.

Between Monday and Tuesday, it is alleged a vehicle was stolen from Pine Street, Blackwater.

Subsequently, a 15-year-old boy was arrested and charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

Police say the juveniles were dealt with in accordance with the Youth Justice Act.