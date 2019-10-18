Menu
Road sign blackwater
News

Three teens arrested after Blackwater crime spree

Jack Evans
18th Oct 2019 6:19 AM
Over the last week, several property offences are alleged to have been committed within Blackwater at the hands of teenagers.

Blackwater Police said they have been investigating a spate of offences and with the assistance of detectives and uniformed officers from Woorabinda and Rockhampton, and a number of arrests have since been made.

A 15-year-old boy, 13-year-old boy and 12-year-old boy were arrested in Rockhampton yesterday, in relation to the offences.

Blackwater Police detailed the alleged offences within Blackwater.

On October 12, police allege a dwelling on Bendee Crescent, Blackwater was broken into. Police also allege property was stolen from within the dwelling.

A 12-year-old boy was arrested and charged with burglary and commit indictable offence in relation to this matter.

On Monday, police allege a home on Yellowwood Street, Blackwater was unlawfully entered. It is further alleged that property was stolen from within the dwelling.

A 12-year-old boy was arrested and charged with burglary and commit indictable offence in relation to this matter.

A 13-year-old boy was also arrested and charged with burglary and commit indictable offence in relation to this matter.

Police allege goods were stolen from a business on Railway Street, that same Monday.

A 12-year-old boy and a 13-year-old boy were arrested and charged with Unauthorised dealing with shop goods.

Between Monday and Tuesday, it is alleged a vehicle was stolen from Pine Street, Blackwater.

Subsequently, a 15-year-old boy was arrested and charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

Police say the juveniles were dealt with in accordance with the Youth Justice Act.

