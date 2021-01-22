Menu
Three were charged with robbery at Stockland on Thursday.
Crime

Three teens charged over alleged robbery at Stockland

Timothy Cox
22nd Jan 2021 2:00 PM
Three young people were arrested and charged with robbery by Rockhampton police on Thursday.

Police were called to Stockland Shopping Centre in relation to the alleged robbery of two youths.

The alleged offenders were said to have surrounded and intimidated the victims, demanding their necklaces and sunglasses.

One boy was reported to have snatched the sunglasses off the head of one of the victims and then fled the scene with the other alleged offenders.

Police arrived at the shopping centre a short time later and found the suspects with the help of centre staff.

A 15-year-old boy from Kawana, a 15-year-old boy from Koongal, and a 17-year-old girl from Yeppoon are scheduled to appear in Rockhampton Children’s Court in February.

