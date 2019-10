Paramedics treated three adult males following a two vehicle crash on the Capricorn Highway near Blackwater on Thursday night.

Paramedics treated three adult males following a two vehicle crash on the Capricorn Highway near Blackwater on Thursday night.

THREE people were treated by Queensland Ambulance paramedics following a two car crash on Friday afternoon.

The two cars collided on the Capricorn Highway near Blackwater shortly before 6pm.

Paramedics arrived on scene and treated three adult males with minor injuries.

All three men declined transport to hospital.