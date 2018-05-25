Three vehicle crash after truck blocks lane of CQ highway

A BROKEN-DOWN truck partially blocking the Capricorn Hwy led to a three-vehicle crash last night.

The accident happened about 7.10pm 5km west of Westwood after the truck came to a stop while still in one lane of the hwy.

It's believed the crash happened as a 4WD and a sedan tried to move around the truck.

One of the vehicles went off the road after the collision.

There were no entrapments and no major injuries were reported and the highway was cleared by 9pm.