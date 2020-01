Emergency services crews are attending a three-vehicle crash on Yaamba Rd, North Rockhampton.

A THREE-VEHICLE crash on Yaamba Rd in North Rockhampton is causing some traffic delays.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said authorities were notified of the accident at 4.54pm on Tuesday.

She said initial reports indicated there were no injuries suffered by any of the occupants in the nose-to-tail crash.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said no-one was treated by paramedics.