The crash closed Emu Prk Rd for more than 90 minutes.
The crash closed Emu Prk Rd for more than 90 minutes. John McCutcheon
News

Three vehicle crash on Emu Park Rd last night

11th Jun 2018 6:39 AM

6am: Emu Park Rd was closed for almost two hours last night after a major crash involving three vehicles east of Rockhampton.

The accident happened about 8pm between Tanby Road and Coorooman Creek Road.

All lanes were blocked and emergency services attended the scene following initial reports of entrapments.

Details on the number of patients was still sketchy this morning but police media believe only one person was transported to Rockhampton Hospital more as a precautionary measure.

At 9.45pm the Department of Main Roads advised that the crash site as cleared and the road had reopened.

More to follow.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

