Three vehicle crash outside Rocky business

THREE vehicles have been involved in a traffic accident in Rockhampton this afternoon, with three people transported to Rockhampton Hospital.

Fire and emergency crews attended the incident, which occurred at the intersection of Murray and Archer St, outside of Tall Pines Florist.

Crews received the call just after 2.45pm.

One lane was blocked, but it’s believed it has now been cleared.

One person was treated by paramedics for minor injuries at the scene.