Queensland Ambulance Service attended the scene. FILE PHOTO
Breaking

Three-vehicle smash blocks North Rocky intersection

Aden Stokes
26th May 2021 7:50 AM | Updated: 8:07 AM
UPDATE, 8.05AM: Emergency services responded to a reported three-vehicle crash at an intersection in North Rockhampton on Wednesday morning.

The crash reportedly occurred at the intersection of Scott Street and Farm Street, Kawana, about 7.30am.

It is understood all persons were out of the vehicles, with vehicles in the middle of the road.

According to a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman, three patients declined assessment.

Police were on scene conducting traffic control.

It is understood the roadway was partially blocked with a tow truck arriving at the scene.

