Three vehicles bogged in ‘deep mud’ in Byfield

The vehicle became stuck in mud on Sunday night. Picture: iStock

A young family is trapped in Byfield after their vehicle became stuck in mud on Sunday night.

According to a Queensland Police Service spokesman, police received a call about the incident at 7.45am on Monday.

The spokesman said the family had been trapped on One Tree Road, which runs into Byfield Road, from just after 9pm Sunday.

"We have spoken to the occupants and they have arranged for friends to come and pull their vehicle out of the mud," the spokesman said.

In a Facebook post to the group Rockhampton Open To Discussion, it was written that three four-wheel drives were originally stuck in "deep mud" in Byfield.

"Followed some young guys out to help them retrieve their four-wheel drive after they asked for help at the servo," the post read.

"Being good Samaritans, however we are all stuck in mud.

"Really need to get out of here before the rain comes."

According to the post, the vehicles involved were two Nissan Patrols and a Toyota LandCruiser.

The post also stated a woman, who was 33 weeks pregnant, and a mother with two children were among those stuck.

It is understood the pregnant woman was taken home and the first vehicle freed in the early hours of Monday morning, with the second vehicle also freed Monday morning.

It is further understood one vehicle remained stuck, with "four vehicles trying to help", as of 9am Monday.