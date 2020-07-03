Three vehicles collide in North Rockhampton during peak hour

TRAFFIC CRASH: Police crews are at the scene of a three vehicle traffic crash in Park Avenue, North Rockhampton.

FRIDAY afternoon peak hour traffic has been disrupted by a three vehicle crash in North Rockhampton.

The collision occcurred at the intersection of Alexandra St and Ludgate St in Park Avenue, and was reported to authorities at 4.15pm.

QFES said there were no people trapped in the vehicle and they had a crew working to make the area safe.

Queensland Ambulance said they were assessing seven patients and it is understood that there were no major injuries.

There are no reports of any roads being blocked by the crash.

One vehicle was able to be driven from the scene and tow trucks were called to collect the other two vehicles.