TRAFFIC CRASH: Police crews are at the scene of a three vehicle traffic crash in Park Avenue, North Rockhampton.
Three vehicles collide in North Rockhampton during peak hour

Leighton Smith
, Leighton.Smith@capnews.com.au
3rd Jul 2020 5:06 PM
FRIDAY afternoon peak hour traffic has been disrupted by a three vehicle crash in North Rockhampton.

The collision occcurred at the intersection of Alexandra St and Ludgate St in Park Avenue, and was reported to authorities at 4.15pm.

TRAFFIC CRASH: A three vehicle traffic crash has occurred at the corner of Alexandra St and Ludgate St, Park Avenue this afternoon.
QFES said there were no people trapped in the vehicle and they had a crew working to make the area safe.

Queensland Ambulance said they were assessing seven patients and it is understood that there were no major injuries.

There are no reports of any roads being blocked by the crash.

One vehicle was able to be driven from the scene and tow trucks were called to collect the other two vehicles.

