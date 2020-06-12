Three vehicles collide nose to tail near single lane bridge

CRASH: Three vehicles have collided near Gracemere in what was regarded as a non-serious crash.

THREE vehicles have collided on the approach to a single lane bridge near Gracemere.

Queensland Police said the crash occurred on the Rockhampton side of Scrubby Creek Bridge on Old Gracemere Rd.

They said it appeared that someone had braked to give way before the single lane bridge and was subsequently rear ended by two other vehicles.

While two motorists had managed to escape their vehicles, another remained in their car for treatment by paramedics.

Queensland Ambulance confirmed one person was suffering minor injuries.

They were transported in the same ambulance which was transporting the person injured by the other nearby Laurie St accident to Rockhampton Hospital.