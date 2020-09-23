Menu
TRAFFIC CRASH: Firefighters on scene of a three vehicle collision in Allenstown.
Three vehicles crash nose-to-tail in South Rocky

Leighton Smith
, Leighton.Smith@news.com.au
23rd Sep 2020 10:48 AM
TRAFFIC is starting to build up around the scene of a three vehicle crash on the Bruce Highway in Allenstown this morning.

The nose-to-tail crash occurred on Gladstone Rd near the Derby St intersection and the Saleyards Distillery about 10.10am.

The right hand lane is blocked for inbound traffic.

Early reports suggest that there were no injuries.

An operation is underway to remove the vehicles from the roadway.

At 10.55am, QFES confirmed the vehicles had been removed.

