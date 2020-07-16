Menu
TRAFFIC CRASH: Queensland Police were called to the scene of a three vehicle crash in Parkhurst overnight.
Three vehicles in nose-to-tail crash in North Rocky

Leighton Smith
, Leighton.Smith@capnews.com.au
16th Jul 2020 9:04 AM
THE northbound lane of the Bruce Highway was blocked by a three vehicle crash in Parkhurst, North Rockhampton overnight.

The nose-to-tail collision near the intersection of Yaamba Rd and William Palfrey Rd was reported just before midnight.

A QFES spokesperson said noone was trapped in their vehicles.

Paramedics transported two patients to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition with neck and back injuries.

The northbound lane of the highway reopened at 12.40am.

Just down the road from this crash, firefighters were also extinguishing a Parkhurst house fire – North Rockhampton house razed in overnight fire.

