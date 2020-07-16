Three vehicles in nose-to-tail crash in North Rocky
THE northbound lane of the Bruce Highway was blocked by a three vehicle crash in Parkhurst, North Rockhampton overnight.
The nose-to-tail collision near the intersection of Yaamba Rd and William Palfrey Rd was reported just before midnight.
A QFES spokesperson said noone was trapped in their vehicles.
Paramedics transported two patients to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition with neck and back injuries.
The northbound lane of the highway reopened at 12.40am.
